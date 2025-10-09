HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi police officer dies of heart attack in court

Thu, 09 October 2025
18:33
Representational image. Pic: Kind courtesy Pexels.com
Representational image. Pic: Kind courtesy Pexels.com
A 50-year-old Delhi police assistant sub-inspector posted at the Tis Hazari Court died due to an alleged heart attack, the police said on Thursday. 

The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Monday when Rajesh, who was deployed for security duties at the court, arrived for his routine shift, they said. 

 CCTV camera footage from the court premises shows him greeting colleagues and proceeding towards the seating area when he suddenly staggered and fell to the ground, they said. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by fellow police personnel, where doctors declared him dead. 

According to hospital authorities, the cause of death was suspected to be a heart attack, the police said. 

Rajesh had been posted in the court's security and screening wing.

