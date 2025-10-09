CPM chief meets Tejashwi to discuss Bihar election-related issues

22:19

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav





Baby was accompanied by Politburo members Vijay Raghavan and Ashok Dhavale at the meeting that took place at the residence of Yadav late in the evening.





Earlier, talking to PTI video, the CPI-M leader denied hiccups in the INDIA bloc over sharing of seats and said, "Everything is progressing well. We will soon come up with announcements."





He parried questions on how many seats his party, which has two MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, wanted to contest in the upcoming polls.





A party statement, however, said that at the CPI-M state committee meeting held in the forenoon, poll preparedness was reviewed for "11 seats" where the organisation was believed to be strong.





The INDIA bloc in Bihar is helmed by the RJD and includes CPI-ML- Liberation, CPI and CPI-M, besides former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party. -- PTI

Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary MA Baby on Thursday met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's de facto leader in Bihar, for discussions on the upcoming assembly polls.