Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of fugitive AAP MLA booked for rape

Thu, 09 October 2025
20:36
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
A local court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been on the run since September 2 after being booked in a rape case. 

A public prosecutor opposed the bail plea of the Sanaur MLA, citing that Pathanmajra has been absconding for more than a month now. 

Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, escaped police custody when the Punjab police went to Karnal in Haryana to arrest him in the rape case. 

The police claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a team went to arrest him at Dabri village in Karnal district, where the MLA was at the residence of one his relatives. 

However, Pathanmajra denied the claims of firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter". -- PTI

