Cough syrup deaths: SC to hear CBI probe PIL tomorrow

Thu, 09 October 2025
11:53
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a PIL seeking inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of PIL petitioner and lawyer Vishal Tiwari that the plea needed an urgent hearing. The bench agreed to hear the plea on October 10. 

The plea seeks a court-monitored probe into the incidents and urges the constitution of a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The PIL requests that all pending FIRs and investigations concerning the deaths of children caused by toxic cough syrups across states be transferred to the CBI. It seeks a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to ensure fairness and uniformity. 

The petition contends that separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market. 

The petition comes amid reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where several children died allegedly after consuming a particular kind of cough syrup. The plea seeks court's direction to the central government to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.

It also urged the court to mandate toxicological testing of all suspect products through NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export is permitted. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Coldrif pharma's license to be permanently cancelled: TN
LIVE! Coldrif pharma's license to be permanently cancelled: TN

SC bar body terminates CJI attacker's membership
SC bar body terminates CJI attacker's membership

The SCBA said Kishore's "reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour" amounted to "a direct assault on judicial independence" and "a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'
'BJP Will Replace Nitish Kumar If...'

'If the NDA returns with the BJP substantially ahead of the JD-U, a BJP CM bid becomes plausible; if the gap is narrow or JD-U holds pivotal seats, continuity with Nitish is the lower-risk option.'

Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit bias
Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit bias

A Haryana Police officer, Y Puran Kumar, allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note detailing mental harassment and discrimination by senior officers. His wife claims his death was the result of systematic persecution.

Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids
Pharma owner arrested over cough syrup that killed 20 kids

S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths, has been arrested.

