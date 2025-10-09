Cost Of Non-Veg Thali Hits 7-Month High In September

08:59





In contrast, the vegetarian thali cost eased to 28.1 in September after touching an eight-month high of 29.1 in August, helped by a dip in tomato prices and softness in potato and onion costs. 'Tomato prices dipped 21 per cent on-month to 42 per kg from 53 per kg in September on account of an 8 per cent month-on-month increase in arrivals from the Western and Southern markets. The rise in the cost of the non-vegetarian thali was on account of an estimated 10 per cent jump in broiler prices because of supply constraints amid low production,' the report noted.





The rating agency calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on the input prices prevailing from all corners of the country. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man's expenditure.





The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali. However, when compared to the thali prices prevailing in September 2024, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali became cheaper, with the veg thali down 10 per cent and the non-veg thali down by approximately 6 per cent. The decline was led by sharp dip in prices of vegetables and pulses.





However, a modest 1 per cent decline in broiler prices on year limited the reduction in the cost of non-veg thali. The report said onion prices declined 46 per cent on-year because of higher rabi supplies and the increase in domestic supplies resulting from the bearish shipments to Bangladesh, which accounts for 40 per cent in India's onion export basket.





-- Himanshi Bhardwaj, Business Standard

The cost of preparing a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali surged to a seven-month high of 56 in September from 54.6 in August, driven primarily by a 10 per cent month-on-month increase in broiler prices, according to the latest edition of the Roti Rice Rate report released by credit rating agency Crisil on Wednesday.