Follow Rediff on:      
Coldrif pharma's license to be permanently cancelled: TN

Thu, 09 October 2025
12:21
After 20 children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to Coldrif cough syrup, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, on Thursday, mentioned that the company's licence has been temporarily suspended and will be cancelled permanently in two days following further investigation.

"The particular pharma company license will be permanently cancelled in a couple of days. It is now temporarily suspended.. After further investigation and inspection, the pharmaceutical company's license will be permanently cancelled," Subramaniam told ANI.

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested S Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 children's deaths.

According to Chhindwara SP, Ranganathan will be presented before the Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday informed that 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup; meanwhile, five are undergoing treatment. -- ANI

