HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
23:57
File image
File image
The Chandigarh police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the 'suicide' case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar against accused mentioned in the 'final note' left by the deceased, an official statement said on Thursday night. 

A 'final note' had been left behind by Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, which named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years, according to sources. 

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal bans Coldrif cough syrup over MP child deaths
LIVE! Bengal bans Coldrif cough syrup over MP child deaths

Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan for Gaza and reviewed trade negotiations during a phone conversation.

J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another
J-K: Body of missing soldier found, search on for another

The soldiers, both commandos of an elite Para unit, went missing during a combing operation in the Kokernag area on Tuesday. The operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that a group of terrorists...

Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police
Blast near UP mosque caused by firecracker storage: Police

A massive explosion in Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar was caused by illegal firecracker storage, not a scooter explosion, police confirm. Terror links have been ruled out, and several arrests have been made.

Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups
Govt launches all India drive to test cough syrups

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a nationwide campaign to test, inspect, and audit cough syrup manufacturers following concerns about contaminated products and child deaths. The initiative aims to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO