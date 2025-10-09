HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP leader P P Chaudhary slams Pakistan at UNGA

Thu, 09 October 2025
23:26
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader PP Chaudhary slammed Pakistan for the "habitual" misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends and reminded the world that Islamabad rigged elections, jailed popular leaders, and bombed its own population. 

Speaking at the general debate in the Third Committee of the United Nations in New York, Chaudhary highlighted that even Pakistan's own Army Chief has described the country as a "dump truck," exposing the rot within its governance. 

He rejected Pakistan's baseless remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed that the Union Territory is an integral and inalienable part of India. 

Chaudhary criticised Pakistan's habitual misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends while rigging elections, jailing popular leaders, bombing its own population, and brutally suppressing popular protests. 

The BJP leader underlined that India's Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, provided a rights-based framework ensuring every citizen can reach their full potential. -- PTI

