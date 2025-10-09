HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhojpuri singer, 3rd gender in PK's list of candidates

Thu, 09 October 2025
Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday released its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, but did not confirm whether its founder Prashant Kishor will be contesting the polls. Addressing a press conference in Patna, party national president Udai Singh said Kishor is likely to hit the campaign trail on October 11 from Raghopur, the constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. 

"We will soon release a list of candidates for other seats. If you find Kishor Ji's name on the list, then he will be contesting. It's quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11", Singh said. 

Among the prominent candidates named by the party are popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, who will contest from Kargahar assembly seat, and Pritti Kinnar from the third gender community, who will contest from Bhorey seat in Gopalganj. PTI

