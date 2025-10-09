HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assist excluded voters: SC to Bihar legal service

Thu, 09 October 2025
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA) to issue directions to its district-level body for assisting voters excluded from the final electoral rolls in filing appeals with the Election Commission.

The top court said the question of deciding the appeals by voters, excluded after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, within the stipulated time and with a reasoned order will be considered on the next date of hearing on pleas challenging the EC's exercise.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the district legal service authority will release a list of para-legal volunteers for assisting the excluded voters by filing appeals and ensuring that they have detailed orders of their name's rejection.

"We want everyone to be given a fair chance to appeal and they should have detailed orders with them on why their names have been excluded. It should not be a one-line cryptic order," the bench said.  -- PTI

