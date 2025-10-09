HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Arms and ammunition seized near Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram

Thu, 09 October 2025
Share:
20:49
image
A cache of arms and ammunition has been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement. 

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles launched an operation at Saikhumphai village near the India-Myanmar border on October 7 and seized one 9mm pistol, one shotgun, and fifty 7.62mm cartridges, it said. 

Following the seizure, the team carried out extensive area domination to ascertain the presence of militants, who were, however, not present, it said. 

The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No valid voter will be dropped during Bengal SIR: EC
LIVE! No valid voter will be dropped during Bengal SIR: EC

Putin owns up responsibility for Azerbaijani air crash
Putin owns up responsibility for Azerbaijani air crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday formally admitted for the first time that the country's air defences were responsible for shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner last December, an incident that killed 38 people, reports...

TCS Q2 net up 1.4%; revenue rises to Rs 65,799 cr
TCS Q2 net up 1.4%; revenue rises to Rs 65,799 cr

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 1.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the July-September quarter of this financial year.

Money given by Zubeen Garg to PSOs under scanner
Money given by Zubeen Garg to PSOs under scanner

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of singer Zubeen Garg, addresses the financial irregularities involving the singer's personal security officers (PSOs) and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

CBFC orders Malayalam film to cut dialogues linked to RSS
CBFC orders Malayalam film to cut dialogues linked to RSS

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the removal of several scenes, including those depicting the eating of beef biriyani and dialogues on 'dhwaj pranam', from the upcoming Malayalam movie Haal starring Shine Nigam.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO