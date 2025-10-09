Armed men kidnap pregnant woman from her house in MP

18:57

A large group of armed men barged into a house and opened fire as well as assaulted members of a family before abducting a pregnant woman in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.





The incident took place in Gurja village, about 20 km from Gwalior late Wednesday night, they said.





"A group of armed men stormed the house, opened fire and attacked the members of a family residing there. Three persons were injured but nobody suffered gunshot wounds. Thereafter, the assailants took away a woman," Tighra police station house officer Shiv Kumar Sharma told reporters.





The injured were later hospitalised, he said.





Police have launched a probe and are trying to trace the woman, Sharma said, adding that as per the investigation conducted so far, it was a fallout of an old dispute related to marriage.





Girraj Gurjar, the husband of the abducted woman, said around two dozen men carrying firearms and other weapons stormed his house, fired several rounds and assaulted his parents and uncle with sticks.





"Later, they took away my wife Anju, who is nine months pregnant and could deliver any time," he told the media.





He alleged that one Yogendra from Sesai Pura village in adjoining Morena district, was the main accused in the case.





He had tried to forcibly marry the woman in the past and also opened fire during their engagement and wedding last year, Gurjar claimed. -- PTI