A protest in Pak that's in its 16th year: Missing persons

Thu, 09 October 2025
The ongoing sit-in organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) reached its 5,962nd day outside the Quetta Press Club on Tuesday, coinciding with a new report of enforced disappearance involving a young man, Saqib Ahmed Buzdar, as reported by The Balochistan Post. 

According to The Balochistan Post, the VBMP has lodged a formal complaint with the Balochistan government and the Commission on Enforced Disappearances, urging both institutions to act swiftly for Saqib's immediate recovery. 

The group condemned the continuous pattern of abductions across the province, calling it a systematic attempt to silence Baloch voices. 

Family members said that Saqib Ahmed, son of Ahmed Khan, was allegedly taken into custody by individuals affiliated with state institutions on August 27, 2025, near Khyber Bank on Jinnah Road, Quetta. They said he was taken to an undisclosed location, and despite repeated appeals to the authorities, there has been no official acknowledgement or information about his condition or whereabouts. The family further revealed they possess CCTV footage that clearly shows Saqib exiting an ATM booth before being forced into a vehicle by men believed to be security personnel. 

The vehicle reportedly headed toward the Quetta Cantonment, yet no government department has accepted responsibility for the incident. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch assured the family that the organisation would pursue the matter through every legal and constitutional channel available.

He demanded that the authorities either produce Saqib before a court if he faces any charges or release him immediately if he is innocent. "Leaving families in endless anguish is an act of cruelty," he said, emphasising that the ongoing disappearances are eroding public trust in state institutions, as cited by The Balochistan Post. 

The VBMP protest camp, which has now continued for over sixteen years, stands as a grim testament to the unresolved issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a crisis that continues to challenge Pakistan's claims of justice and democratic accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

