1 killed, many hurt in clash along Assam-Meghalaya border

Thu, 09 October 2025
23:34
One person was killed and several others reportedly injured on Thursday following a clash between two groups over paddy harvesting in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district along the border with Meghalaya, the police said. 

Tension has prevailed on either side of the border since the last one week over harvesting of paddy, with both sides claiming that the land was theirs. 

A meeting of the Inter State Border Peace Committee was held on October 6, where it was decided that agricultural and development activities in the area would be suspended till peace was fully restored along the border, officials said. 

In the latest episode of violence, a group of people from Meghalaya allegedly began harvesting, which was opposed by the villagers of Tapat under Hamren police station, resulting in a scuffle, the police said. 

Multiple altercations reportedly broke out between residents of Lapangap village in Meghalaya and Tapat village in Assam in the afternoon, they said. 

"In the melee, one person belonging to the Karbi community died," a senior police officer in Meghalaya said. -- PTI

