Zubeen death: Fresh summons for 10 Assamese NRIs

Wed, 08 October 2025
14:11
The police will issue fresh summons to 10 people associated with Assam Association Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the deadline, a senior officer said on Wednesday. 

Altogether 11 NRIs from the state were earlier issued notices, asking them to appear before the Assam Police by October 6, but only one of them came to record his statement, he said. 

"We are going to issue fresh summonses to all of them who have not come yet. We will move ahead as per the legal processes," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters here. Of the total 11 people, Rupkamal Kalita came to the CID office on Tuesday, and he has been interrogated for more than 24 hours till now, he said. 

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival. A yacht was booked by a few office bearers of the Assam Association Singapore, and they were present when Garg allegedly drowned. -- PTI

