UP Gets 34K Cr Military-Ware, Aerospace Investment

14:03





"UPEIDA has so far procured more than 2,000 hectares for the flagship UPDIC project across six nodes," a senior official said. Some major investors in UPDIC include BrahMos Aerospace, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, Global Engineers, Ancor Research Labs, Bharat Dynamics, NextStrat Tech Vision, and Adhunik Material and Sciences.





The BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPOM to develop next generation supersonic missiles.





Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has begun operations at its 1,500 crore ammunition facility in Kanpur.





In Aligarh, Amitec Electronics has started manufacturing advanced electronic warfare systems and satellite technology following a 330 crore investment.





Meanwhile, Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced missile systems. Aerolloy Technologies has initiated titanium casting operations with a 320 crore investment in Lucknow. Launched in 2018, UPDIC aims at reducing India's dependence on foreign players, while cementing the state's potential in realising the dream of self-reliance.





The defence corridor spans across six strategically located nodes: Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot.





-- Virendra Singh Rawat, Business Standard

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) attracted almost 34,000 crore worth of investment in a bid to boost indigenous aerospace and military-ware production under the Make in India scheme. The nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allocated 1,000 hectares to 62 companies under the UPDIC.