HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TVK seeks police nod for Vijay to meet stampede victims' kin

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
18:00
Pic: TVK/ANI Photo
Pic: TVK/ANI Photo
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday petitioned the state police seeking permission for party president Vijay to visit Karur to meet the families of the 41 people who died in the stampede during his rally on September 27. 

Speaking to reporters after making the representation to Director-General of Police (DGP) G Venkataraman, a TVK spokesperson said they sought security arrangements for the TVK chief. 

Actor-politician Vijay, who hosted the rally, has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person. 

After 10 days, on October 6, Vijay had reached out to the families through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support. 

A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay. 

This development comes after the Madras high court's criticism of Vijay and his TVK for allegedly abandoning the scene after the stampede and showing no remorse, leading to a court-ordered probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor in Amitabh's 'Jhund' murdered in drunken brawl
LIVE! Actor in Amitabh's 'Jhund' murdered in drunken brawl

Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops
Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops

A Gujarat resident, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, enlisted in the Russian military to avoid a prison sentence in a drug-related case and subsequently surrendered to Ukrainian forces. His family is appealing to the Indian government for...

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicated the Mumbai Metro Line 3 to the nation, marking significant infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail
Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail

Geetanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, visited him in Jodhpur jail following his detention under the National Security Act. His legal team plans to challenge the detention order in court. Wangchuk is demanding an...

Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am
Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am

A man in Delhi was critically injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him while he was sleeping. The incident occurred in their Madangir home, and the victim is currently in the ICU.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO