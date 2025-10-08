TVK seeks police nod for Vijay to meet stampede victims' kin

18:00

Pic: TVK/ANI Photo





Speaking to reporters after making the representation to Director-General of Police (DGP) G Venkataraman, a TVK spokesperson said they sought security arrangements for the TVK chief.





Actor-politician Vijay, who hosted the rally, has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person.





After 10 days, on October 6, Vijay had reached out to the families through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.





A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay.





This development comes after the Madras high court's criticism of Vijay and his TVK for allegedly abandoning the scene after the stampede and showing no remorse, leading to a court-ordered probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

