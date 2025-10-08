HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump loyalist confirmed as US Ambassador to India

Wed, 08 October 2025
The United States Senate has confirmed Sergio Gor as the next Ambassador of the United States to India.
 
Gor, 38, was among 107 nominees confirmed by the Senate in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators voting in favour and 47 against. The confirmations came despite the current US government shutdown.
 
Among the other nominees confirmed were Paul Kapur of California as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, and Anjani Sinha of Florida as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.
 
In August, Trump had nominated Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.
 
Describing Gor as a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years", Trump had said that "for the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador."
 
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had welcomed Gor's nomination, calling him one of Trump's most trusted aides. He said the decision reflected the importance and priority the US attaches to its bilateral ties with India.
 
At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.
 
He said that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.
 
"Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations," Gor had said.
 
Gor further noted that India's role in ensuring regional stability and security "cannot be understated".
 
"A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all the nations," he had told the panel, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st Century. -- PTI

