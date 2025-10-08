HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Truck collision sparks massive blast on Jaipur highway

Wed, 08 October 2025
08:30
A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night, police said.

The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst. Some exploded cylinders were seen several meters away from the spot. Flames and explosions were visible and audible from several kilometres away.

IG Jaipur Rahul Prakash said that two to three persons, including the tanker driver, were injured in the incident.

CMHO Jaipur-I Ravi Shekhawat said that as per the initial information, the driver of the offending vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. 

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who reached the spot on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's directions, said that the situation was under control and no casualties had been reported yet.

Police officers and fire brigades reached the site near the Dudu area, and traffic on the highway was halted.

Bairwa told the reporters that drivers and cleaners of the trucks were missing. The police and administration are trying to locate them.
"There is no information on the casualty yet," he said.

Senior police and district administrations are also present at the spot.
CMHO Shekhawat said that all the arrangements have been made in SMS hospital. However, no injured people have been brought to the hospital so far.

"As per the initial information, one man was given primary treatment in a hospital in Dudu," he said. -- PTI

An Indian national fighting alongside the Russian military surrendered to Ukrainian forces. The individual, identified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Gujarat, claimed he was forced to join the Russian military to avoid prison after...

India joined Russia, China, and other nations in opposing the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan during 'Moscow Format' talks. The discussions focused on bringing prosperity and development to Afghanistan, with...

A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, killing at least 15 passengers. Rescue operations are underway.

Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw had a heated confrontation with Mumbai's Musheer Khan during day one of the practice match at the MCA Stadium.

