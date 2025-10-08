Political violence has increased in WB because of TMC: BJP

11:01

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar meets BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh





Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is responsible for the increasing political violence in the state. He claimed that TMC supporters had forcibly stopped the Ravana Dahan program at multiple locations, showcasing the party's intolerance towards opposition.





"Political violence has increased in Bengal because of the TMC...The meeting of Bageshwar Baba has been cancelled by Mamata Banerjee...The people of TMC have forcibly stopped the Ravana Dahan program at nine places...The government is a spectator of people who are in crisis due to floods...Mamata Banerjee was doing a carnival in Kolkata...Hooliganism has started. Especially, Rohingya infiltrators from Bangladesh are being used in this," said Ghosh.





Notably, the attack on BJP leaders took place on October 6, when the elected representatives were visiting flood-affected areas to provide relief and support to the victims.





A group of miscreants allegedly attacked them. Meanwhile, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee also condemned the attack on party leaders, saying that the state is "ruled by hooliganism."





"West Bengal is ruled by hooliganism. The culture of hooliganism is not a new phenomenon--it has been present for a long time. During the 36 years of Communist rule, there was also a reign of terror and violence. After them, the Trinamool Congress came to power, which continues to practice this 'guda raj', a syndicate-rule government. The people of West Bengal must unite and oppose this hooliganism," he told ANI.





TMC leader Kunal Ghosh argued that the party has nothing to do with the attack on the BJP leaders. "TMC has nothing to do with what happened in North Bengal. BJP needs to analyse why there is outrage against its MP, MLAs. Why is the public upset with them?" he said.





He further added, "We condemn it (the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu). West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Khagen Murmu and condemned the attack. Our state office in Agartala has been ransacked. The police were standing there, but they did nothing. A team from TMC is going there. Everyone knows who ransacked our state office. Come with us, we will show you what the BJP has done to the democracy there." -- ANI

