HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PayPal To Focus On Cross-Border Transactions

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
15:15
image
While India remains a key market for US-based payments giant PayPal, the company has no plans to enter the domestic payments space. Instead, it will focus on cross-border transactions, aiming to connect India with the rest of the world.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Alex Chriss, CEO of PayPal said: "India is not just a domestic market. Everywhere I travel, there are remittances where India plays a critical role. There's commerce where India plays a critical role."

"And part of what we establish ourselves with at PayPal is the ability to do cross-border payments and the ability to connect the world together. So I would rather have us spend our time and energy creating those connections across the world and let incredible products that consumers domestically know and love win the market here and enable us to connect them around the world," Chriss added.

PayPal has tied-up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for integration of UPI on PayPal World's platform for seamless cross border payment. This is part of a series of global partnerships unveiled by the company that will connect many of the world's largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform.

PayPal World will enable Indian consumers to shop and pay with millions of businesses, online and in-store. It will also allow international travellers in India to make payments seamlessly using their PayPal wallets, leveraging UPI for domestic convenience and global accessibility.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi inaugurates Rs 19,000-cr Navi Mumbai airport
LIVE! Modi inaugurates Rs 19,000-cr Navi Mumbai airport

Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

The couple last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them by police in the case, so that they can travel for their professional commitments and leisure trips abroad.

Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

An advocate has requested the Attorney General's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the courtroom. The incident involved shouting religious...

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were apprehended. They are now in police custody.

Vijay's TVK moves SC against HC's SIT probe into Karur tragedy
Vijay's TVK moves SC against HC's SIT probe into Karur tragedy

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK's secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO