Pak, Turkiye to receive advance US air-to-air missiles

Wed, 08 October 2025
11:14
The US Department of War, in a press statement released towards the end of September, announced that Pakistan is among the list of countries that are set to receive American manufacturer Raytheon's Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles. 

In a press release dated September 30, the US Department of War mentioned that Raytheon has been awarded an additional USD 41 million, which adds up to the previously awarded brings up the total value of the contract to USD 2.5 billion. 

The contract has been awarded for Advance Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles C8 and D3 variants and tits production. According to the US Department of War, the work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. It involves foreign military sales to Pakistan. Other countries to which it would be sold to includes United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait and Turkiye.

"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $41,681,329 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract for Advance Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles C8 and D3 variants and the production thereof. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,512,389,558 from $2,470,708,229. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. This contract involves foreign military sales to United Kingdom, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland...", the official statement said. -- PTI

LIVE! HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series

