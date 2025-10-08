HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Newly married techie hangs self in Gurugram house

Wed, 08 October 2025
21:58
A 28-year-old software engineer allegedly hanged himself in his house in Bhondsi in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Subham Meena had a love marriage just six months ago with a Delhi-based woman and had been living with her near Mata Colony in the Nayagaon area. 

He left behind no note to give insight into his act.

According to police, Shubham, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, worked in an MNC as a software engineer on a package of Rs 20 lakh per annum.

On Tuesday afternoon, he left his room, and when he did not return after a long time, his wife went outside to look for him, police said.

She went upstairs and found him hanging from a window. Neighbours told police that Shubham had been undergoing treatment for depression and had tried suicide before as well.

"The reason behind the suicide is unclear, as no suicide note was found. It has been revealed that Shubham was suffering from depression. The family did not file any complaint," Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, who responded to the suicide call, said.

Shubham's wife is pursuing higher education, while he, Shubham, worked mostly from home, he said.  -- PTI

