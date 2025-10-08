HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navi Mumbai airport, metro line: Modi's Mumbai itinerary

Wed, 08 October 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day Maharashtra visit beginning Wednesday.

Modi will also launch Mumbai One, India's first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators, an official release said.

Modi is also slated to meet United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai as part of the process to strengthen the India UK strategic partnership. They will attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in the city.

After reaching Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the newly-built Navi Mumbai International Airport, it said.

He will inaugurate the airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the release said.

It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public鳳rivate Partnership (PPP) model. As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems, the release said.

Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

He will dedicate the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation, it said.

Modi will also launch the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

He will also inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

The programme will be rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability. -- PTI

