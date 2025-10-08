Modi inaugurates Rs 19,000-cr Navi Mumbai airport

16:07





The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India's largest Greenfield airport project, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems.





The airport, which has an area of 1160 hectares and is designed to be among the most efficient in the world, will eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present at the occasion.