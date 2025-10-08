Met 'Alia Bhatt', a real cutie pie: Priyanka Gandhi

10:10

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the cow named Alia Bhatt





"Unfortunately dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many are unable to make ends meet. I intend to write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of the many issues they face including the increased cost of veterinary medicines, lack of adequate insurance coverage and difficulty in accessing good quality cattle feed.





"My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend a lot of time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help."

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares this image on X, writing: "Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!!, due apologies to Ms.Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!).