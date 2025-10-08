HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meghalaya CM to visit Manipur, meet displaced people

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
18:35
Conrad Sangma. Pic: ANI Photo
Conrad Sangma. Pic: ANI Photo
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit. 

During the visit, he will meet functionaries of his NPP in Manipur and discuss the prevailing political situation in the state, party leaders said. 

He will also meet representatives of civil society organisations from both Meitei and Kuki communities, they said. 

"He is expected to meet displaced people at various relief camps during the visit," an NPP leader said. 

NPP has seven MLAs in Manipur, the highest in the state after the BJP, which has 37 legislators. 

Meanwhile, NPP MLA Kh Loken called for a strong regional party, focused on the Northeast.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor in Amitabh's 'Jhund' murdered in drunken brawl
LIVE! Actor in Amitabh's 'Jhund' murdered in drunken brawl

Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops
Youth held in Ukraine surrendered to avoid jail: Cops

A Gujarat resident, Majoti Sahil Mohammed Hussein, enlisted in the Russian military to avoid a prison sentence in a drug-related case and subsequently surrendered to Ukrainian forces. His family is appealing to the Indian government for...

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicated the Mumbai Metro Line 3 to the nation, marking significant infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail
Wife visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail

Geetanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, visited him in Jodhpur jail following his detention under the National Security Act. His legal team plans to challenge the detention order in court. Wangchuk is demanding an...

Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am
Wife pours boiling oil on sleeping husband at 3 am

A man in Delhi was critically injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him while he was sleeping. The incident occurred in their Madangir home, and the victim is currently in the ICU.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO