HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man's bulky backpack behind Mumbra accident that killed 5

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
15:12
image
A probe by the Central Railway has concluded that a commuter's protruding backpack led to the fall of eight travellers from two trains in Thane district in June, of whom five lost their lives, officials said on Wednesday. 

The probe team ruled out any technical fault, quarrelling among passengers, sabotage or mischief after examining CCTV footage, statements of commuters and witnesses and public responses received through social media and calls, they said. 

Hours after the accident near Mumbra on June 9, an eyewitness and co-traveller had said that the tragedy was triggered by a bag worn by a commuter on a passing train after it brushed against those hanging on the footboard of another local. 

The Central Railway (CR) probe has said that the 30-cm-thick protruding backpack of a commuter standing on the footboard of the 9th coach of a Karjat-bound local train S-11 from CSMT brushed against a person on the footboard of a Kasara-CSMT (N-10 local) moving in the opposite direction. 

The sudden entanglement triggered a domino effect, causing two passengers from the S-11 local and six from the N-10 local to lose balance and fall off the trains, said the probe report. Five passengers died in the accident, it said. Officials said the investigation team arrived at the protruding backpack conclusion after examining CCTV footage from several stations, including Mumbra, Diva, Thane, Titwala, Shahad and Kasara, statements of injured commuters and witnesses, and public responses received through social media and calls. 

As per the report, both trains were running around 72 kmph, within the permissible speed limits, while crossing each other at the site. The report also highlighted that there was adequate clearance between the two trains, ruling out the possibility of the coaches of the two trains coming into contact with each other or any technical fault or track-related deficiency.

Examination of the two local trains, or EMU rakes, at the Kurla carshed showed no defects, though a fresh mark on the body of coach 5341A of N-10 confirmed external impact from a backpack, according to the report, said officials. 

While the S-11 train was not overcrowded as it was non-peak hours on the Down line, the CSMT-bound N-10 local was jampacked, the report said. It also ruled out quarrelling among passengers, sabotage or mischief. After the accident, the CR had urged people and its employees to share information related to the June 9 accident. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi inaugurates Rs 19,000-cr Navi Mumbai airport
LIVE! Modi inaugurates Rs 19,000-cr Navi Mumbai airport

Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

The couple last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them by police in the case, so that they can travel for their professional commitments and leisure trips abroad.

Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

An advocate has requested the Attorney General's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the courtroom. The incident involved shouting religious...

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were apprehended. They are now in police custody.

Vijay's TVK moves SC against HC's SIT probe into Karur tragedy
Vijay's TVK moves SC against HC's SIT probe into Karur tragedy

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK's secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO