Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI booked in Bengaluru

Wed, 08 October 2025
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against the lawyer who allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court, officials said.

A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred.

The FIR was registered against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the BNS, following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association in Bengaluru, they said. 

"The act of Mr Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of the society. In fact, his act is punishable...this is an grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit accordance with law," the advocates association said in the complaint submitted to the SHO of Vidhana Soudha police station.

Kishore (71) allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

According to police sources, the errant lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.   -- PTI

