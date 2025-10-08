Landslide on bus in HP kills 15, search on for 8 yr old

10:34





SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal informed that the rescue operation commenced today at 6:40 am for the boy. SP Dhawal also informed that the post-mortem of the 15 deceased in the accident is being carried out at the Community Health Centre in Barthin.





He said that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has arranged extra doctors for the Post-mortems. Meanwhile, locals from the site of the accident spoke with ANI and said that a similar landslide had taken place here eight days ago.





"We were discussing yesterday that this point is really bad. A landslide occurred here 8 days ago, too. Department cleared the debris just a little and let everything else remain there. The bus used to leave from Malari for Marotan every day at 8.45 am. It used to ply twice a day. Thankfully, it wasn't raining at the time and the bodies could be recovered by 1.30 am," Pawan Sharma, a local, said.





"Around 15 bodies have been recovered. Two live victims were found. Search for one more person has been underway since last night," another local, Rajkumar Kaushal, informed about the rescue operations. -- ANI

Search Operations are still underway for an 8-year-old boy after a landslide struck a private bus in the Balughat area of the Jhandutta assembly segment in Bilaspur, killing 15 people, police said on Wednesday.