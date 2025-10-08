HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Kantara: Chapter 1' mints Rs 427.5 cr worldwide in 6 days

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
14:49
image
Actor-director Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" has taken the box office by storm, grossing Rs 427.5 crore worldwide within six days of release, the makers said in a statement. 

The movie is a prequel to Shetty's 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. Released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the movie is produced by Hombale Films. 

In a statement, the makers said the film is on track to reach Rs 500 crore in its opening week. "In just six days, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has collected a staggering Rs 427.5 crore worldwide, emerging as a global phenomenon. With such an extraordinary pace, the film is expected to touch the Rs 500 crore mark within a week and is steadily inching closer to the historic Rs 1000 crore milestone. 

"The strong word-of-mouth, glowing reviews, and massive buzz across social media are all working in the film's favour," the makers said. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. 

Shetty, who directed, wrote and headlined the prequel, had earlier won the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Kantara. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN govt seals cough syrup factory near Chennai
LIVE! TN govt seals cough syrup factory near Chennai

Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

An advocate has requested the Attorney General's consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the courtroom. The incident involved shouting religious...

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, police,...

Op Sindoor restored 'rightful place' of...: IAF chief
Op Sindoor restored 'rightful place' of...: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the Indian Air Force's attacks during Operation Sindoor restored offensive air action. He highlighted the effective use of air power in shaping military outcomes and praised the performance of indigenously...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO