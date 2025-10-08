ICICI Pru MF Hits Rs 10 Trn In Assets

10:46





The country's second-largest fund house achieved this milestone during the September quarter. Its AUM grew the fastest among the top five, rising 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.





The fund house, a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential PLC, has been one of the largest asset managers in the Indian MF space for decades. Its average quarterly AUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8 per cent of the past five years. The growth rate is at par with that of the industry.





SBI MF was the first to achieve the Rs 10-trillion AUM milestone. It crossed the mark in June 2024. The September quarter also marked Tata MF's entry in the top 10 fund house chart. The asset manager had an average AUM of Rs 2.2 trillion last quarter, up 10.6 per cent compared to the quarter-ended March.





-- Business Standard

ICICI Pru MF is the second asset management company to cross Rs 10 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across its MF schemes.