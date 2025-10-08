HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How the army prevented casualties after major fire in J-K

Wed, 08 October 2025
In a remarkable incident, the Indian Army and civil administration averted a potential tragedy from occurring with their quick and coordinated actions on Tuesday evening. 

Reportedly, a fire erupted in the Tulail area of the larger Gurez Valley, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The fire quickly spread and gutted one house while causing significant damage to two others. 

As the fire station was alerted, the fire was contained by the swift actions of the department, which quickly reached the spot to take control of the situation. Prompt cordon drills by local Army details prevented the spread as the fire brigade doused the blaze. 

After launching an extensive operation, all the residents, including women, were safely rescued and evacuated to a safer location. No casualties were reported; however, there was significant damage to the property. After the rescue operation, relief and medical assistance were provided to the affected families. 

The source of the fire is yet to be determined, and a proper investigation has been initiated for further details. Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps prevented a mishap as a massive fire broke out in Khush Roi Kalan village of Anantnag district due to an electrical short circuit, gutting two houses. According to a post on X by Chinar Corps, the fire, which started on September 20, spread rapidly, but troops immediately swung into action, doused the flames and rescued residents, preventing further loss of life and property. 

"China Corps. On 20 Sep 25, a massive fire broke out in Khush Roi Kalan village of Anantnag district due to an electrical short circuit. Two houses were completely gutted and the fire was fast spreading. Chinar Warriors immediately swung into action and rendered swift assistance by dousing the fire and rescuing people, thereby averting loss to life and property. #IndianArmy remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the Nation and its citizens," the post read. -- ANI

