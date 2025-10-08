HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series

11:30





The HC has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply to the plea within 7 days. The court has also asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.





Wankhede dragged Netflix and Shah Rukh Khans production house to Delhi HC, claiming that the show paints him in a false, malicious light, twisting the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case to damage his reputation. He alleged that the series not only targets him personally but also erodes public confidence in anti-drug enforcement agencies by misrepresenting events tied to Aryan Khans arrest and subsequent release. He has named Red Chillies, Netflix, and others as respondents in his defamation suit.

The Delhi HC issues a notice to Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede's suit alleging defamation in a web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.