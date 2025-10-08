HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series

The Delhi HC issues a notice to Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede's suit alleging defamation in a web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood.
The HC has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply to the plea within 7 days. The court has also asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.
Wankhede dragged Netflix and Shah Rukh Khans production house to Delhi HC, claiming that the show paints him in a false, malicious light, twisting the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case to damage his reputation. He alleged that the series not only targets him personally but also erodes public confidence in anti-drug enforcement agencies by misrepresenting events tied to Aryan Khans arrest and subsequent release. He has named Red Chillies, Netflix, and others as respondents in his defamation suit.