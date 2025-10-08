HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
11:30
image
The Delhi HC issues a notice to Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede's suit alleging defamation in a web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood. 

The HC has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply to the plea within 7 days. The court has also asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.

Wankhede dragged Netflix and Shah Rukh Khans production house to Delhi HC, claiming that the show paints him in a false, malicious light, twisting the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case to damage his reputation. He alleged that the series not only targets him personally but also erodes public confidence in anti-drug enforcement agencies by misrepresenting events tied to Aryan Khans arrest and subsequent release. He has named Red Chillies, Netflix, and others as respondents in his defamation suit.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series
LIVE! HC issues notice to SRK's Red Chillies, Netflix on web series

40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead
40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead

The explosions and flames were visible and audible from several kilometers away and scrap of the exploded cylinders were found metres away.

Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up For Bihar Polls
Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up For Bihar Polls

Less than 10 days are left for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of the Bihar polls.

PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport
PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport

The long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to relieve traffic at Mumbai's main airport and offer new travel options for the region.

Trump loyalist confirmed as US envoy to India
Trump loyalist confirmed as US envoy to India

Gor, 38, was among 107 nominees confirmed by the Senate in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators voting in favour and 47 against.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO