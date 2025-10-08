HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
00:44
image
An encounter broke out between terrorists and a police party in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said. 

Inspector general of police, Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, said a joint search operation is underway following the encounter in the Beeranthub area of Kandi. 

"Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG (Special Operations Group) team in Beeranthub area, Police Station Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of the Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area," the IGP said. 

Officials said there was no report of any casualty in the brief firing between the terrorists and the police party in Dheri Khatuni forest around 7.20 pm. 

The firing took place when the SOG of local police launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of suspected persons, they said. 

The whole area has been put under a strict cordon, and a search operation is continuing, when the last reports were received, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K
LIVE! Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K

15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped
15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped

A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, killing at least 15 passengers. Rescue operations are underway.

Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected
Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected

Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home. Police suspect suicide. He was the inspector general, Police Training Centre, in Sunaria, Rohtak.

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO