Disgusting photo-op: Injured BJP MLA on Mamata's hospital visit

In a video posted on Facebook from his hospital bed, Ghosh on Tuesday said he learnt from the media that the chief minister had visited the medical establishment in Siliguri where both he and Murmu are admitted.





"In the morning, the hospital administration had informed me about her proposed visit at short notice. I didn't give consent, and MP saheb, who is in the ICU, cannot speak, so the question of his consent does not arise," Ghosh said.





He also claimed that Banerjee "spent less than a minute-and-a-half" beside Murmu's bed while "her media team clicked pictures and shot videos for publicity". "There was no conversation with him (Murmu), as he is not in a condition to speak with anyone," Ghosh said.





Calling it "yet another example of Mamata Banerjee's cynical and disgusting politics", the Siliguri MLA alleged that the chief minister had "no moral authority to indulge in such theatrics after unleashing TMC lumpen on BJP legislators who were visiting and coordinating relief and rescue operations, something her administration should have been doing".





"No amount of drama or photo ops will help Mamata Banerjee," he said, adding that the "BJP will continue to stand firmly with the people of West Bengal, notwithstanding TMC's goondagiri." -- PTI

