Courier firm employee flees with 81 parcels, cash

Wed, 08 October 2025
20:57
image
The Mumbai police have registered a case against an employee of a prominent courier firm after he fled with over 80 parcels meant to be delivered to customers along with some cash, an official said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on September 29 and the case in this connection was registered on October 7 based on a complaint lodged by Gaurav Tiwari, the branch manager of Delhivery logistics company's Bandra unit, he said.

As per the complaint, accused employee, Abu Zaid, came to the company's office located at Ashish Building on SV Road and took 94 shipments with him for delivery, the official of Bandra police station said.

"As Zaid failed to return to office till evening, the company official tried to contact him but found it to be switched off. During a verification in their system, they found that he had delivered only 13 of the total 94 parcels and the remaining 81 were still in his possession," he said.

As Zaid neither returned to the office nor contacted the the firm the next day, Tiwari approached the police and informed them about the incident.

He lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday, based on which the FIR was registered, the official said, adding that Zaid was still untraceable.

He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and criminal breach of trust, and further investigation is underway, according to him.   -- PTI

