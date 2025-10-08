HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Contempt action against shoe-hurling lawyer awaited

Wed, 08 October 2025
13:04
image
An advocate has sought the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against lawyer Rakesh Kishore for attempting to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom on Monday.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma). 

The Bar Council of India promptly suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect. In a letter addressed to the attorney general, advocate Subhash Chandran K R sought his nod under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. 

Under the provision, either the high courts or the Supreme Court can initiate criminal contempt proceedings where they are personally aware of the contempt. Action can be initiated by any other person with the consent of the advocate general in the high courts, while the nod of the attorney general and the solicitor general is needed if the same action is initiated in the top court.

The fresh plea said that Kishore's act of attempting to hurl a shoe at the CJI's dais and raising slogans inside the courtroom amounted to a "gross interference with the administration of justice and a deliberate attempt to undermine the dignity of the Supreme Court". 

"The most contemptuous act of the contemnor diminishes the majesty and authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and defeats the Constitution of India, it said. The letter said even after the incident, Kishore made disparaging remarks against the chief justice in media interactions, showing no remorse and instead defending his actions. 

He argued that such behaviour reflects a clear intention to scandalise the court and erode public confidence in the judiciary. 

Earlier, the Mission Ambedkar founder wrote to the attorney general seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against religious orator Aniruddhacharya alias Aniruddh Ram Tiwari and YouTuber Ajeet Bharati for allegedly being involved in inciting the attempted attack on the CJI. PTI

