Chaitanyananda allowed onion-less food in jail

21:23

A Delhi court on Wednesday passed an interim order allowing a plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to have access to food without onion and garlic, spectacles and medicines.





Earlier on October 3, judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar had sought a response from Delhi Police on Chaitanyananda's application.





Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute in New Delhi, is currently in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, the court sought a detailed reply on the accused's plea seeking to wear monk robes and access to some spiritual books.





His counsel also requested the court to provide him an extra bedding. -- PTI