California becomes 3rd US state to designates Diwali as state holiday

Wed, 08 October 2025
08:58
In a historic development for the Indian diaspora, California has designated Diwali as an official state holiday, becoming the third state in the US to officially recognise the Indian festival of lights as a holiday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday announced that he has signed a bill by Assembly member Ash Kalra designating Diwali as a state holiday.

In September, the bill titled AB 268'to designate Diwali as an official state holiday had successfully passed both houses of the legislature in California and was awaiting final action by Newsom. 
 
"California is home to the largest population of Indian Americans, and designating Diwali as an official state holiday will uplift its message to the hundreds of thousands of Californians that celebrate and help introduce it to many throughout our diverse state," Kalra had said last month. 

"Diwali brings communities together with the message of goodwill, peace, and shared sense of renewal. California should embrace Diwali and its diversity, not keep it hidden in darkness," he added.

In October 2024, Pennsylvania became the first state to officially recognise Diwali as a state holiday, followed by Connecticut this year. In New York City, Diwali has been declared a holiday for public schools.

Community leaders and leading diaspora organisations welcomed California's announcement of designating Diwali a state holiday.

Nonprofit organisation Indiaspora said that with California, the most populous state in the nation, officially recognising Diwali, "Indian Americans celebrate a major milestone in the ongoing journey toward greater cultural inclusion and visibility. This recognition reflects not just the vibrancy of Diwali, but the enduring impact of the Indian American community across the United States."

Indiaspora Founder and Chairman MR Rangaswami said in a statement that this historic decision honours generations of Indian Americans who have contributed to California's growth and success. -- PTI

