BJP, Cong unite over Sabarimala gold issue

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its criticism and accusations against the Left government in the matter with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleging that the original 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols have been sold to a rich person. In the state capital, the BJP held a march to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him and his government of looting the gold from Sabarimala.





Carrying a banner accusing the CM and his associates of "looting the gold" from the Lord Ayyappa shrine, a large number of BJP leaders and workers marched through the state capital to Cliff House. They also shouted slogans against the Left government and demanded the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. They were stopped from reaching the CM's residence by the barricades set up by the police. The BJP's youth wing, Yuva Morcha, held a protest march to the office of the Devaswom Deputy Commissioner at Pathanamthitta, in connection with the alleged irregularities which have created waves in the political waters of the state.





Besides them, the Youth Congress also held protests in connection with the issue. They held protest marches in Alappuzha against a few former Devaswom officials, including B Murari Babu, who was suspended as administrative officer of the shrine on Tuesday, pending an enquiry in the alleged irregularities.





During the day, Satheesan told reporters here that the CM was silent on the issue till date even after the UDF opposition raised the matter in the House and gave a notice to discuss the issue in the Assembly. He was replying to reporters who pointed out that the CM has accused the opposition of running away from the issue and it is not willing to discuss it in the House. -- PTI

