Best time to invest in India is...: PM

12:31





Addressing the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi said that India is moving forward in every dimension, lauding the country's emergence as an effective platform for innovation and progress.





PM highlighted how the Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating for the growth of the country. "Today, with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are working together across many sectors. Whether it is developing and scaling indigenous technology or creating intellectual properties through research and development, Bharat is moving forward in every dimension. India is emerging as an effective platform for innovation and progress," PM Modi said.





"I say this with full conviction, this is the best time to Invest, Innovate, and Make in India. From manufacturing to semiconductors, from mobile technology to startups, India holds immense possibilities in every field," the PM added. PM Modi reflected on how people used to mock the idea of Make in India, he said that the country has given them an answer noting how almost every district have the 5G connectivity. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India's growth in the technological sector, underlining its achievements in developing indigenous technology, emphasising the impact of initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India.