HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Best time to invest in India is...: PM

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
12:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India's growth in the technological sector, underlining its achievements in developing indigenous technology, emphasising the impact of initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India. 

Addressing the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi said that India is moving forward in every dimension, lauding the country's emergence as an effective platform for innovation and progress.

PM highlighted how the Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating for the growth of the country. "Today, with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are working together across many sectors. Whether it is developing and scaling indigenous technology or creating intellectual properties through research and development, Bharat is moving forward in every dimension. India is emerging as an effective platform for innovation and progress," PM Modi said. 

"I say this with full conviction, this is the best time to Invest, Innovate, and Make in India. From manufacturing to semiconductors, from mobile technology to startups, India holds immense possibilities in every field," the PM added. PM Modi reflected on how people used to mock the idea of Make in India, he said that the country has given them an answer noting how almost every district have the 5G connectivity. --  ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Contempt action against shoe-hurling lawyer awaited
LIVE! Contempt action against shoe-hurling lawyer awaited

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

'Vijay Won't Fade Away'
'Vijay Won't Fade Away'

'What is worrying other parties is those 10-11 year olds who come for his meetings will cross 18 in the next election. And they will vote for him, and then his vote bank will double.''In that case, he will be a very serious player! This...

We proved to world how...: IAF chief reflects on Op Sindoor
We proved to world how...: IAF chief reflects on Op Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the Indian Air Force's attacks during Operation Sindoor restored offensive air action. He highlighted the effective use of air power in shaping military outcomes and praised the performance of indigenously...

HC issues notice to SRK, Netflix on Wankhede's plea
HC issues notice to SRK, Netflix on Wankhede's plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Shahrukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix regarding a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, alleging that their series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" maligns his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO