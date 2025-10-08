HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

As husband lay asleep wife pours boiling oil on him...

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
17:11
Representational image
Representational image
As Dinesh lay asleep in his Madangir house, his wife poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him, sending him into screams that rent the dead calm of the night. 

On October 3, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns and was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition. 

According to an FIR lodged at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station the same day, Dinesh's wife poured hot oil on his torso around 3 am while he lay asleep, with the couple's eight-year-old daughter also in the home. Dinesh told police that he had returned home late on October 2 after work, ate dinner, and went to bed.

"My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns," he alleged in his complaint.

When he protested, his wife retorted, "'Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi' (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you)." But Dinesh could not suppress his screams. The commotion brought neighbours and his landlord's family, who lived on the floor below, rushing to the house.

Anjali, the daughter of the house owner, was one of the people who made a run to check on him. "My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside the house," She told PTI.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Geetanjali Angmo visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail
LIVE! Geetanjali Angmo visits Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur jail

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and dedicated the Mumbai Metro Line 3 to the nation, marking significant infrastructure developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

BJP leader apologises for praising 'shoe hurling' lawyer
BJP leader apologises for praising 'shoe hurling' lawyer

"Even if it is legally & terribly wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of consequences," Rao said on Tuesday in a post on 'X'.

Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Deposit Rs 60 cr, then...: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

The couple last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them by police in the case, so that they can travel for their professional commitments and leisure trips abroad.

Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case
Zubeen Garg's cop cousin arrested in singer's death case

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- were apprehended. They are now in police custody.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO