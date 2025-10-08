HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Allahabad HC asks judicial officers not to record abusive language during trial

Wed, 08 October 2025
Share:
00:47
image
The Allahabad high court has directed all judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh not to record any "abusive words or filthy language" spoken during the submission of evidence and statements during trial. 

The court cautioned trial courts across the state to be careful in future and take precautionary measures. 

While dealing with a criminal revision plea against an order of the Special Judge (SC/ST) Act, Varanasi, Justice Harvir Singh observed, "The recording of filthy language and abusive words in the pleadings is unwarranted and inappropriate". 

"Hence it is directed that not only the individual officer but all judicial officers of the state judiciary shall take due precautions, avoiding the use of such abusive or filthy language and words, those have been used in the order in question and the statement of witness recorded on April 30, 2024." 

The court took serious objection to the "abusive words" recorded in the statement of one of the witnesses. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K
LIVE! Encounter breaks out between terrorists and police in J-K

15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped
15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal, many trapped

A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, killing at least 15 passengers. Rescue operations are underway.

Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected
Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected

Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home. Police suspect suicide. He was the inspector general, Police Training Centre, in Sunaria, Rohtak.

No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI's remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup
MP govt to fund treatment of kids hit by 'toxic' syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government will cover the full cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections after consuming a contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara and Betul districts. This decision follows the deaths of fourteen...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO