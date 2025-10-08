Allahabad HC asks judicial officers not to record abusive language during trial

00:47





The court cautioned trial courts across the state to be careful in future and take precautionary measures.





While dealing with a criminal revision plea against an order of the Special Judge (SC/ST) Act, Varanasi, Justice Harvir Singh observed, "The recording of filthy language and abusive words in the pleadings is unwarranted and inappropriate".





"Hence it is directed that not only the individual officer but all judicial officers of the state judiciary shall take due precautions, avoiding the use of such abusive or filthy language and words, those have been used in the order in question and the statement of witness recorded on April 30, 2024."





The court took serious objection to the "abusive words" recorded in the statement of one of the witnesses. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court has directed all judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh not to record any "abusive words or filthy language" spoken during the submission of evidence and statements during trial.