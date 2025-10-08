HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'All is well in NDA, Nitish is CM face in Bihar polls'

Wed, 08 October 2025
13:59
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said, "Nitish Kumar is NDA's CM face" in the Bihar Assembly elections. The union minister ruled out any differences between NDA partners over seat-sharing arrangements for Bihar assembly polls and said talks are underway and the final formula would be finalised soon. 

"Nitish Kumar is NDA's face for the chief ministerial post in the coming assembly polls. Everything is fine within the NDA seat-sharing arrangements for assembly polls are underway and the final formula would be finalised soon ... and you people will come to know about that," Singh told reporters in Patna. 

He, however, took a dig at INDIA bloc and claimed the Mahagathbandhan is a "divided" house. "The Congress party has already made it clear that Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of RJD, not of the Mahagathbandhan. Now, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is worried and frightened after the statement of the Congress leadership the leadership of Mahagathbandhan has not yet been decided. I must say that NDA's policy, leadership, and intent are all set and there is no resentment at all," he said. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14. -- PTI

