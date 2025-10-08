Admire shoe-hurling lawyer: Ex-B'lore top cop, BJP leader

15:26

Bhaskar Rao





"Even if it is legally & terribly wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of consequences," Rao said on Tuesday in a post on X'. The post enraged many X' users.





Expressing shock, Nitin Seshadri said, "Sir I didn't expect this from you. Wasn't this similar to the language used to defend Nathuram Godse & Narayan Apte in their trials?" One user tagged the Bengaluru police saying, "@BlrCityPolice, you need to act upon this tweet!"





Rao later apologised in a subsequent social media post on Wednesday. "My reaction was one of aghast and shock that a person, despite being so highly educated, aged and experienced such an action knowing fully the consequences of a terribly and legally wrong act. I have not insulted the Supreme Court, nor Chief Justice or any Community. If my tweet has angered or hurt, I am sorry," the retired IPS officer said.





Rao had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Chamarajpet and lost to B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is now the Housing Minister in Karnataka. In a shocking breach of decorum, the 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.





"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who remained unfazed during the incident, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases. -- PTI

