A PM, a disposable camera and Indo-UK investments

13:18





Upon his arrival in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X that the UK PM's visit marks a new chapter in the strong and dynamic India-UK partnership. "A warm welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Mr. Acharya Devvrat @maha_governor at the airport. This is PM Starmer's first visit to India. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong & dynamic India-UK partnership."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer interacted with business leaders here in the financial capital on Wednesday as he commences his first official visit to India. In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during an interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.