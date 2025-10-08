HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A PM, a disposable camera and Indo-UK investments

Wed, 08 October 2025
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer interacted with business leaders here in the financial capital on Wednesday as he commences his first official visit to India. In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during an interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. 

Upon his arrival in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X that the UK PM's visit marks a new chapter in the strong and dynamic India-UK partnership. "A warm welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Mr. Acharya Devvrat @maha_governor at the airport. This is PM Starmer's first visit to India. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong & dynamic India-UK partnership."

