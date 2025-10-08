HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 workers dead, 6 injured as lift crashes at power plant in Chhattisgarh

Wed, 08 October 2025
Representational image
Four workers were killed and six others injured after a lift collapsed from a height at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, officials said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on Tuesday night at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd's plant in Dabhra area of Ucchpinda village in the district, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told PTI. As per preliminary information, 10 workers were inside the lift and descending to the ground after their routine work. The lift suddenly crashed, leaving all of them injured, she said. 

The workers were rushed to the Jindal Fortis Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district, where four of them succumbed to injuries during treatment. Six others are undergoing treatment, the official said. The capacity of the lift was around 2,000 kilograms and its maintenance work was done recently on September 29, she said. An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the lift crash, the official added. -- PTI

