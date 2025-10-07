HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Viral video of foreign tourist 'harassment' pertains to 2023: Hyderabad police

Tue, 07 October 2025
An old video showing a foreign woman tourist being "verbally harassed" by a youth near the historic Charminar here has gone viral, prompting a police investigation. 

The city police on Monday said they verified and found that the video was recorded in 2023. 

In the video, a young person, who was with a group of people, is seen passing a slur at the woman walking by. 

A man with the tourist is then seen approaching the group and warning, "Sir, you should be careful about what you say, because people can hear you. Be careful." 

According to a police official, the clip, came to their notice after it was recently circulated in social media. 

Subsequently, the police verified the video, he said. 

"After verification it is found that the video in question pertains to an old video recording (from 2023) uploaded by a foreign vlogger on his YouTube channel in 2023 and few days ago he re-shared on another social media platform," the SHO Charminar said in a post on 'X'. 

Police requested people not to share or react to such old videos without verifying the facts. 

No specific complaint was lodged and no case has been registered so far in this regard, he said. The official, however, said inquiry will continue.

