Trump announces 25% tariff on foreign heavy-duty trucks starting November 1

Tue, 07 October 2025
US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States, effective November 1, 2025. 

The information was shared by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, as part of his continued push to strengthen American manufacturing and protect domestic industries.

Trump said, "Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%." 

The decision has been pushed back from October. Earlier, he stated that the decision aimed to protect American truck manufacturers from what he described as "unfair outside competition." 

"In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks' made in other parts of the World," Trump said in a previous post on Truth Social. -- ANI

